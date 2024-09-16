Sebi withdraws statement blaming ‘external elements’ for employee protest

Sebi acknowledged the critical role of its employees and said it will handle their issues internally.

Jocelyn Fernandes, Neha Joshi
Updated16 Sep 2024, 01:43 PM IST
SEBI said that employees confirmed that all concerns shall be addressed amicably through established internal channels
SEBI said that employees confirmed that all concerns shall be addressed amicably through established internal channels(Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar / Mint)

Sebi withdrew its statement blaming external influences for a protest by some of its employees about working conditions. In a fresh statement, the markets regulator said it recognised the role of its employees and promised to address their concerns.

“Following constructive discussions with representatives of all grades of officers, Sebi and its employees have reaffirmed that such issues are strictly internal and will be managed in accordance with the organization’s high standards of governance and within a time-bound framework,” Sebi said in a statement issued on Monday. “Accordingly, the September 4 press release stands withdrawn.”

The earlier statement was in response to reports about Sebi employees complaining about their working conditions, allowances and perks. Following Sebi’s 4 September statement, its employees staged a silent protest spanning several days demanding a withdrawal of the statement. 

In its latest statement, Sebi acknowledged the critical role played by its employees over 36 years in shaping India’s securities market. Sebi added that it was addressing employee-related matters through appropriate internal mechanisms.

Sebi in its 4 September statement had acknowledged that employees were demanding a 55% increase in house rent allowance and other benefits. Employees had also raised the issue of updating Sebi’s automated management information system for key result areas (KRAs), which had been designed to bring more transparency, fairness and accountability within Sebi.

Sebi had termed the demands as misplaced and expressed its apprehension that junior officers were receiving messages from external elements instigating them to approach the media, the finance ministry and Sebi’s board.

Sebi, however, had stressed that it was not speculating on who the external elements were or their motives.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSebi withdraws statement blaming ‘external elements’ for employee protest

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    669.30
    02:45 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    35.75 (5.64%)

    Tata Steel

    154.35
    02:45 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.95 (0.62%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.50
    02:44 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.2 (0.08%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.35
    02:45 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.4 (0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,945.00
    02:36 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    621.25 (8.48%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,924.35
    02:36 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    136.5 (7.63%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    14,014.00
    02:36 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    992.6 (7.62%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    509.50
    02:36 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    35.65 (7.52%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue