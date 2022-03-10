Sebi conducts search and seizure operations in social media stock tips scam

Sebi said it found various documents and records including laptops, mobile phones, desktops , tablets , hard drive disks and pen drives, which were used to send out stock recommendations. Sebi is conducting a detailed investigation in this regard. The regulator said it identified nine Telegram channels with total subscribers above five million to whom they recommended various stock tips. Such advice enticed investors to trade in these scrips, resulting in an artificial increase in their volume and price. This allowed companies linked to these entities to sell their shares at a higher price and profit handsomely at the expense of retail investors.