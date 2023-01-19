Sebi conducts search, seizure operations in front running case1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 10:33 PM IST
The search and seizure was conducted by Sebi at the official and residential premises of six entities,
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday carried out search and seizure operations in a front running case involving people associated with market experts appearing on television.