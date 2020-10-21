Sebi considering multiple steps to reboot economy : Sebi Chairman

The Sebi Chairman said that “early settlement is in everyone’s interest and we are aware about the issues around early settlement". For reducing defaults by brokers, Sebi needs to bring down the settlement timeline for equity trading from the current T+2 to T+1, T being the Trading Day. For this, the regulator has initiated talks with exchanges, clearing corporations, custodians and participants. Sebi had met all stakeholders two weeks earlier on T+1 settlement. All have agreed to the proposal, except Foreign Portfolio Investors. It feels that it creates unnecessary pressure on FPIs and custodians. FPIs feel that this measure would curtail trading volumes in the cash segment as they would require a longer timeline for settlement. FPIs account for more than 30 percent volumes in the cash market.