SEBI considering proposal to allow AIFs to extend tenure of schemes
- AIFs are like privately pooled investment vehicles that collect funds from sophisticated investors
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a consultation paper inviting suggestions on a proposal to provide Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and their investors the option to carry forward unliquidated investments of a scheme on expiry of its tenure.
