SEBI considering proposal to allow AIFs to extend tenure of schemes

As per the proposal, at the end of tenure of a scheme beyond two years, the AIF may close the existing scheme and transfer the unliquidated investments to a new scheme with the consent of 75% of investors by value. Transfer to a new scheme will imply that securities will continue to be managed by the AIF manager instead of being transferred to the investors (under in-specie transfer). But this will be subject to meeting certain conditions including the following. To establish a reliable market price and closing valuation, the AIF will have to arrange bids for a minimum of 25% of the unliquidated investments to provide exits to the investors who do not wish to continue in the new scheme. The valuation to be carried out by two independent valuation agencies will have to be disclosed to all investors. If the minimum 25% bid is obtained from related parties or from other existing investors, this will have to be disclosed to all investors.