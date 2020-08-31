Mumbai: In a statement on Monday, the brokers' body, Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI) said that the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has declined their request to extend deadline for implementation of new margin norms.

Considering that bulk of brokerage firms are not ready with necessary changes, they are looking at all options.

"In today’s virtual meeting, Sebi’s declined to grant extension of further time in implementing margin pledge /repledge process. This came as a big surprise to ANMI and its 900 members. ANMI is holding consecutive meetings with all stakeholders and studying all options available to it in the matter," said a spokesperson for ANMI.

Starting 1 September, the clients' securities will not be considered as margins and they would need to pledge their securities after authorization with the broker. This is aimed at preventing misuse of clients' securities as was seen in Karvy episode.

The regulator, exchanges, depositories and brokers today held a virtual meeting to highlight that many brokerage firms were not ready with the entire system and they were not ready to implement the changes from tomorrow.

"Some firms sought one week, some 15 days and some sought one month to be completely ready with adequate testing. But the regulator said that the firms had ample time to implement these changes. It will be a disaster if implemented now. Large traditional firms such as ICICI Securities, HDFC Securities, all are still in testing stages," said a broker who attended the virtual meeting.

"As a result of Sebi's refusal to extend the deadline, traditional brokerages with legacy systems will face huge operational challenges that can cause chaos and unintended consequences in the near future," said Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO, FYERS, a technology-based brokerage firm.

Currently about ₹15,000 crore worth of securities are lying with the clearing members, which need to be returned to the brokers, then to the clients for pledges to be created.

"It cannot be done overnight. We are considering some more representation for the regulator to understand that brokers are not averse to changes but just need more time. We also need time to educate investors," said the broker cited earlier.

