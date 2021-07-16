SEBI defends move to intervene in PNB Housing Finance matter

In its concluding remarks sebi reiterated that the board of PNB Housing has violated AoA by not getting an independent valuation report done for pricing the deal commensurate with the company’s present book value. SEBI maintained that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, (ICDR Regulations) provided for a floor price below which shares cannot be issued, but that level could not be construed as a price ceiling. On 14 June, the appellate hearing matter questioned why sebi chose to intervene in the matter before the company’s shareholders could vote on the proposal in a scheduled EGM. Approving the proposal would have led to a change of ownership of the mortgage lender, with the private equity giant taking the driving seat. The matter reached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) stayed the process after PNB Housing approached the appellate tribunal.