Won’t insist on ‘fit and proper’ compliance till 30 Aug: Sebi

Won’t insist on ‘fit and proper’ compliance till 30 Aug: Sebi2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:23 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has deferred the implementation of its "fit and proper" person criteria for intermediaries until 30 August. The criteria were challenged in court by various market intermediaries who claimed they were unreasonable and arbitrary. Sebi had previously given intermediaries until 2 August to comply with the circular.
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday deferred the implementation of its “fit and proper" person criteria for intermediaries, informing the Bombay High Court that it will not insist on compliance till 30 August.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×