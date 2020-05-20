Sebi directs companies to tell investors impact of covid-19 on businesses

MUMBAI: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday asked companies to tell investors the impact of covid-19 on their businesses. Listed entities should endeavour to ensure that all investors have access to timely, adequate and updated information, Sebi said in a circular. Companies will now have to evaluate and disclose impact of the pandemic on their performance and financials, both qualitatively and quantitatively, the capital markets regulator said.

The disclosures will have to cover the impact on capital and financial resources, profitability, liquidity, ability to service debt and other financial liabilities, assets, internal financial controls, supply chain, demand for products and services, existing contracts that are not being fulfilled and impacting the balance sheet of the company, and most importantly, assessment of future impact on the business due to covid-19.

"The above list is illustrative and not exhaustive," said Sebi.

While submitting financial statements under Sebi's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), companies may need to specify/include the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on their financial statements, to the extent possible, Sebi added.

So far it is only the banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) which have been disclosing the financial impact of covid-19, in terms of increasing provisioning for certain accounts.

"This circular from the markets regulator is a direction that all these aspects which impact the financials of a company are disclosed either in the management commentary in annual reports or comes out through specific disclosures and in auditor observations," Harish HV, managing partner, Ecube Investment Advisors.

Sebi also added that companies should not resort to selective disclosures while disclosing impact of covid-19.

Depending on circumstances peculiar to a company and on account of passage of time, the listed entity shall revisit, refresh, or update its previous disclosures, said Sebi.

