Sebi dismisses insider trading charges against 11 entities in WhatsApp leak case

Prior to several firms' legitimate result announcements to the stock exchanges, including Axis Bank, UPSI concerning such companies was being circulated in numerous unofficial WhatsApp groups. The regulator then conducted an inquiry into the dissemination of UPSI by Axis Bank to see whether PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) rules had been breached between June and July 2017. Axis Bank's results for the quarter that ended in June 2017 were released on exchanges by the private lender, but some figures pertaining to the results were leaked on WhatsApp prior to the announcement, the regulator noticed during the examination. Malbari, Vakil, Motiwala, Khanna, and Dedhia were accused of sharing Axis Bank results on WhatsApp and being treated as "insiders," while Kotak Capital, Hinglaj, Mehra, Bagrecha, Shah, and Saldanha were accused of trading in the company's stock while in the UPSI's ownership and breaking the rules against insider trading. Sebi dismissed the 11 entities' insider trading claims in its order.