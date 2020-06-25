Sebi eases rules to raise funds via preferential issues, tweaks takeover code

MUMBAI: The market regulator on Thursday changed the pricing norms for preferential allotment of shares to make it easier for the corporate sector to raise funds in the wake of covid-19-related financial hardships. It also amended the takeover code.

Mint had first reported on 22 June that Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will amend the pricing norms for preferential share allotment.

Currently under Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement (ICDR) rules, a preferential share issuer has to consider two share price figures—the average of weekly high and low for 26 weeks, and the average of weekly high and low for two weeks preceding the share issue. The preferential share allotment price has to be at higher of the two.

Under Sebi’s new option, approved on Thursday, higher of the 12-week average and two-week average prices will be considered to fix the allotment price. This relaxation is applicable till the end of the year and the shares allotted through this route would be locked-in for three years.

The 12-week pricing covers almost the entire lockdown period during which the stock prices were extremely volatile and adhering to 26-week pricing had become impossible.

"These conditional relaxations are helpful for companies as they are in urgent need for funds and preferential issue is the easiest and quickest way to raise cash at this moment. Any other fund raising options such as public offers would require a longer period of preparation and related compliances," said Sheshashayee S. Nandagudi, head capital markets, Fox Mandal, a law firm.

According to Yash Ashar, Partner & Head - Capital Markets, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, such change is primarily intended to benefit the promoters of the company as otherwise they would have had to pay a much higher price.

"Very interestingly and arguably fairly, Sebi has imposed this additional lock in on such subscribers under this formula. This, we believe, will balance short- to medium-term requirements for the companies and ensure that there is no abuse by investors. Thus, in addition to a rights issue to maintain shareholding, promoters also will have this additional option," he added.

This change is based on the recommendation of Sebi's primary market advisory committee (PMAC) and representations from stakeholders for temporarily liberalizing regulations fund raising norms.

These relaxations are in addition to the relaxations for distressed firms announced earlier. Sebi on 23 June eased the fund raising rules through preferential issues for distressed firms. The capital markets regulator has exempted acquirers from making an open offer if they are investing in a distressed firm and these firms have to consider share price of only preceding two weeks during preferential allotment.

The Sebi board today also tweaked the Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) or takeover code. A 10% interest will be added to the open offer price if the offer is delayed due to the acts of omission or commission of the acquirer.

Thee amended takeover code is based on a 3 February discussion paper which suggested a 10% interest levy if open offer is delayed due to disputes such as ones relating to valuation, related parties, investor complaints, delay in payments by the acquirer among others. Currently, the acquirer in some cases chooses to compensate the shareholders for delay in open offer but it is not required to do so under the regulations.

The regulator also proposed to allow completion of open offer acquisition of shares through stock exchange settlement for all types of transactions, including bulk deals and block deals. By which the acquirer will be able to directly acquire significant stake in the target company through stock exchanges instead of negotiating through the off-market route.

In case of indirect acquisitions, 100% of the open offer amount must be deposited two days before the announcement in escrow account.

In the wake of increasing number of insider trading cases, the regulator increased onus on companies to maintain a digital database of price sensitive information and who has access to it and who has shared this information. This is expected to make it easier for companies and the regulator to trace leakage of price sensitive information.

