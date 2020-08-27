Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday deferred the deadline for compliance for proxy advisory firms with new disclosure standards and operating procedures to January.

Sebi on 3 August had issued disclosure standards for proxy advisory firms, policy for managing conflict of interest, and asked them to give companies a chance to respond. The proxy firms were supposed to comply with the norms by 1 September.

Sebi extended the deadline citing representations from these firms that they needed more time to comply and extended the timeline by 4 months.

Proxy advisory firms provide institutional investors with research, data, recommendations on management, and shareholder proposals that are voted on at a company's annual meeting or extra ordinary general meetings. They also comment on governance practices in companies which helps institutional investors take investment decisions.

While bulk of the directions in the 3 August Sebi circular are standard and already being followed by Indian firms, the clause of giving the report to company and seeking their comments is where the firms needed time. As per the circular, firms need to share their report with clients and the company at the same time.

"It is a straight circular but the manner in which we share reports with the companies for their comments will change. How will the comments from companies will be captured in the reports will also change. This requires some technological changes on the back end, which we were not sure could be completed by 1 September. Sebi has been considerate in granting this extension," said an official with a proxy advisory firm, declining to be named.

Sebi in the circular had also asked the firms to disclose in their recommendations the legal requirement vis-a-vis higher standards they are suggesting and the rationale behind the recommendation of higher standards. It asked firms to disclose conflict of interest on every specific document they issue advice.

