Sebi extends futures trading ban on seven farm commodities for another year
The move comes despite opposition from the cabinet secretariat and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange
India's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday extended the ban on futures trading in agricultural commodities for another year (until 20 December 2024), an official notification said. The move came despite opposition from the cabinet secretariat and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).