Meanwhile, in another development, Sebi has ordered the attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of an individual to recover about ₹18 crore in the matter of Shree Ramkrishna Electro Controls Ltd. Sebi said in an attachment notice on Thursday that the recovery proceedings have been ordered against Chandrakant Bhargav Gole to recover ₹5.74 crore collected by the company along with 15 per cent interest per annum i.e ₹12.53 crore through the issuance of redeemable cumulative preference shares (RCPS) to investors. Gole was the managing director of Shree Ramkrishna Electro Controls Ltd (SRECL) during the relevant period.

