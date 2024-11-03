SEBI fines Eros International’s ex-MD Sunil Lulla ₹50 lakh for violation of regulatory norms

Capital market watchdog SEBI fined Eros International's ex-MD Sunil Lulla for violating market norms, reported the news agency PTI on Sunday. 

PTI
Published3 Nov 2024, 10:32 PM IST
SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.
SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.(PTI)

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi has slapped a fine of 50 lakh on promoter and former MD of Eros International Media Sunil Arjan Lulla in a case related to the violation of regulatory norms.

In June 2023, Sebi passed an interim order, wherein the regulator prohibited five entities, including Eros International and its Managing Director (MD) Sunil Lulla from securities markets in a case on the possible diversion of funds based on prima facie findings. 

Also Read | Sebi’s proposal for prompt deployment of new fund offer money can aid investors

The regulator also barred Sunil Lulla from holding the position of a director or a key managerial personnel in any listed company, including Eros or its subsidiaries or any Sebi-registered intermediary until further orders.

Thereafter, Sunil Lulla appealed before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against Sebi's interim order. However, the tribunal upheld the order of the regulator in August 2023.

In October 2023, the regulator confirmed the ban against them.

The markets watchdog observed that Sunil Lulla had failed to comply with Sebi's directions and did not resign from the directorship of Eros International Media, and allegedly failed to comply with the order of the regulator's adjudication proceedings, which was initiated in respect of him. 

Also Read | HDFC Bank’s NBFC arm HDB Financial Services files DRHP for IPO with SEBI

Thereafter, the regulator issued a show-cause notice to Sunil Lulla on April 22, 2024.

In its fresh order, Sebi noted that Sunil Lulla had resigned from his position with effect from July 31, 2024, i.e. more than 13 months, that too only after receiving the notice before launching of prosecution on July 4, 2024, by the market regulator against him.

This shows the recalcitrant nature of Sunil Lulla (noticee). Therefore, it is observed that he was not compliant with the order of the regulator from June 2023 to July 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the order on October 30. 

Also Read | Sebi wants fund managers to deploy NFO proceeds within 30 days

According to Sebi, if a person in his position flouts the directions given by the securities market regulator, it should be viewed even more seriously. His (Sunil Lulla) action showed complete disregard for the regulator, which is completely unbecoming of a person in his position. 

On October 29, Sebi imposed penalties totalling 2 crore on 17 entities for non-compliance with its investigation and failure to provide complete and timely information in the matter of Eros International Media Ltd.

The regulator levied a fine of 12 lakh each on the 17 entities.

The matter revolves around alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement concerning agreements between Eros International Media Ltd (EIML) and Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd (SEML), along with other related entities.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSEBI fines Eros International’s ex-MD Sunil Lulla ₹50 lakh for violation of regulatory norms

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.