Sebi floats discussion paper for strengthening governance of MIIs

If any KMP or Board member becomes/ is aware of any acts of wrongdoing and fails to report the same to the Board of the MII or to SEBI, respectively, then such person should be held accountable. The existing Code of conduct and Code of ethics for the directors and KMPs of the MIIs may be rationalized into a single code of conduct to specifically include regulatory, compliance and risk management, good governance and due diligence as important components of operations.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}