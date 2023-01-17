Sebi floats paper to guard client funds

The objective of introducing such a facility, Sebi said, was to allow investors (clients) to trade in the secondary market based on blocked funds in one’s bank account in order to eliminate the need to transfer funds to brokers.
MUMBAI :The process of protecting client funds against potential misuse by brokers in the secondary market has gathered pace with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) floating a discussion paper on the subject.
Similar to blocking a client’s funds while applying for an IPO in the primary market, the paper dwells on how this could be applied to the secondary market, whereby client funds are blocked in favour of the clearing corporation, preventing brokers from accessing the funds.
The blocked funds remain in the client’s account enabling them to earn interest.
Essentially , the funds will be blocked in favour of the clearing corporation in the client’s bank account.
Currently, this can be accessed by the broker and lays it open to misuse in the event of the broker using one client’s funds to settle another’s obligation.
The paper, “Blocking of funds for Trading in secondary markets", is open for comments by 16 February, the regulator said.
The market regulator engaged in deliberations with multiple stakeholders including clearing corporations, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), stockbrokers and banks.
It added that it will also provide client- level settlement visibility (both pay in and pay out) to the clearing corporation by direct settlement of funds and securities between the client and clearing corporation.
It would thus implement a process which by design safeguards clients’ assets from misuse/brokers’ default and consequent risk to the capital, said the 21-page report by Sebi.
This comes after Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch in September had proposed the idea to bring in place an Application Supported By Blocked Amount (ASBA)- like secondary market facility for investors.
ASBA is used in applying for initial public offerings (IPO). Under ASBA, the fund, though blocked remains in the investors’ account earning interest.
“We are now actively engaged in looking at an ASBA-like secondary market. If it can be done for primary markets, why can’t it be done for the secondary market," Buch had said. Earlier, money used to be deducted from the account at the time of applying, and was refunded in case the shares were not allotted.
Based on the deliberations, Sebi has proposed that RBI’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) single block and multiple debits can be integrated with the secondary markets to provide a block mechanism (similar to pledge-like mechanism in securities) whereby clients will be able to block funds in their bank account for trading in secondary market, instead of transferring them upfront to the trading member, thereby providing enhanced protection of cash collateral.
Under the proposed model, funds would remain in the account of client but will be blocked in favour of CC till the expiry date of the block mandate or till the block is released by the CC, whichever is earlier. CC can debit funds from client account, limited to the amount specified in the block, the report said.
“In order to retain investors’ confidence, it is imperative that the investors’ funds and securities should be adequately protected from possibility of misuse/ default by a stock broker. The evolving regulatory framework has endeavored to use technology in identifying early warning signs for any misuse of funds and securities by trading members. However, the need for more innovative solutions to plug-in any possible loopholes and minimise the risk of misuse of investors’ funds/ securities by stock brokers is ardently felt.", Sebi said.
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.