MUMBAI: The government and the regulators continue to tighten their oversight on investments coming from China. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sent its fourth letter to custodians on Sunday to plug loopholes that investors from the neighbouring country could have used to invest, directly or indirecty, in companies here without much scrutiny. Mint has reviewed the communication sent by the capital markets regulator.

In the email, Sebi has sought details of investments from China, Hong Kong and 11 other Asian countries in terms of whether the fund is controlled by a Chinese investor, or the fund manager is operating out of any of these 13 jurisdictions and finally whether the investors from these countries have controlling interest.

This scrutiny assumes importance in the absence of specific restrictions on Chinese firms to invest in Indian companies via the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) route.

On Saturday, while the centre restricted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows from China, by requiring a government approval, leaving the FPI route still open.

In the absence of specific restrictions, Chinese firms can still acquire up to 10% in Indian listed companies, making them susceptible to share acquisition at cheaper valuations.

Foreign investments into India come via two routes, namely FDI and FPI. FDI is regulated by ministry of commerce and industry’s department of promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT). Sebi, under the ministry of finance, regulates FPI flows.

There are a total of 16 Chinese FPIs registered in India with $1.1 billion invested in top-tier stocks. The exact level of China's investment through direct and indirect (beneficial ownership) routes is not in public domain. As for fund structures situated elsewhere in the world, there’s a possibility of them being owned by Chinese investors.

Experts say that scrutiny just addresses the issues around monitoring but does not plug the loophole around investments up to 10% in Indian listed companies.

“There is a global anxiety on foreign investments in now distressed companies operating in traditional sensitive sectors. The Press Note introduces prior vetting by the government on investments. For this to also apply to FPI route, we should ideally have Sebi formally step in with a circular," said Richie Sancheti, Leader - Investment Funds, Nishith Desai Associates.

According to Sancheti, the scrutiny of foreign investment would depend on how one defines beneficial ownership.





“Ownership (of the fund) as a threshold seems par with course, ‘control’ could be debatable and ‘senior management officer’ could be difficult to justify," said Sancheti.

While there have been concerns around Chinese investments in Indian companies, it was the 11 April announcement of the Chinese central banking raising its stake in Housing Development and Finance Corporation to 1.01% that really got the authorities moving. Since then, there has practically been an announcement every day to monitor and restrict investments coming in from the country into entities here.

The investment into India’s bellwether stock had led to many voicing concerns that India's systemically-important companies could be susceptible to acquisition of shares or takeover from foreign investors at a time when the covid-induced selloff has hit valuations of most companies.

