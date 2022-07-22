Sebi imposes ban on Good Profit Advisory, proprietor from markets for 2 years

Earlier in December 2020, SEBI passed an ex-parte ad-interim order against GPAC and its proprietor S Jansirani as it was prima facie found to have violated the provisions of IA (Investment Advisers) regulations.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 22 July banned Good Profit Advisory Company (GPAC) and its sole proprietor S Jansirani from the securities markets for providing advisory services without the market regulator's authorisation.
SEBI also restrained GPAC and S Jansirani from accessing the securities markets for two years.
The regulator in its final order found that Jansirani was engaged in providing investment advisory services and selling various investment packages to the investors in an illegal manner.
Also, noticees are debarred from the securities markets directly or indirectly in any manner for a period of two years from the date of this order or till the expiry of two years from the date of completion of refunds to investors... whichever is later.
Apart from this, the noticees have been restrained from associating with any listed company or any registered intermediary during such period, the order said.
SEBI in another order levied a fine of ₹1 lakh on Sushma Agarwal for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Winsome Yarns Ltd. The regulator noted that she was restrained from accessing the securities markets directly or indirectly for a period of four years.
