Sebi imposes fine worth ₹15 lakh on 3 individuals for non-genuine trades1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:22 AM IST
SEBI said that the three individuals were among those who indulged in the execution of reversal trades.
Capital markets regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) on Tuesday imposed penalties of ₹15 lakh on three individuals for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE, according to the news agency PTI.
