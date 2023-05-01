SEBI imposes ₹10 lakh penalty on Angel Broking for violating regulatory norms2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 10:03 PM IST
The order came after a comprehensive joint inspection by SEBI, stock exchanges, and the depositories
Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on brokerage firm Angel Broking Ltd (ABL) for alleged violation of regulatory norms. The order came after a comprehensive joint inspection by SEBI, stock exchanges, and the depositories. The investigation revealed that the SEBI-registered stock and commodity broker pledged securities of clients with a credit balance and the mis-utilization was about ₹32.97 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×