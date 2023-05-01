SEBI imposes 10 lakh penalty on Angel Broking for violating regulatory norms

“It also observed that the ABL had reported incorrect ledger balances of 30,602 clients and a net difference of ₹340.81 crore to the exchange for the month of October 2020 and there was a mismatch between fund balances as per ledger and daily margin statement, it added. Under the rules, a stock broker shall maintain high standards of integrity, exercise due skill and care and comply with statutory requirements, which were not followed by ABL. Therefore, ABL did not exercise due skill and care with regard to maintenance of clients records, thereby flouting the Code of Conduct of broker regulations," SEBI order added.