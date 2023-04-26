SEBI imposes ₹2.84 crore penalty on Telegram channel for stock manipulation2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:15 PM IST
- SEBI received two complaints against the Telegram channel in 2021 with the allegation that certain entities used the social media platform Telegram, to artificially inflate the stock prices and make illegal profits
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) released its final order on the matter of using the Telegram channel for stock recommendations. The market regulator imposed fines of more than 2.84 crores on the administrators of a Telegram channel named “@bullrun2017(BullRunInvestmentEducationalChannel)",which had more than 49,000 subscribers.
