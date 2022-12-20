Sebi introduces framework for execution platform for direct plans of MF schemes

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday introduced regulatory framework for a execution only platforms for direct plans of mutual fund schemes.
The new rules will make make it convenient for investors to make investment via Execution Only Platforms (EOPs) as well as appropriate investor protection mechanisms; and help with ease of doing business .
It will have investor protection mechanism, cyber security requirements, pricing of services and grievance redressal.
"Under the approved framework, EOPs may be granted registration under either of the two categories -Category 1 EOP as an agent of AMCs, registered with AMFI or Category 2 EOP as an agent of Investor, registered as a stock broker," Sebi said in its circular.
"The detailed framework and the modalities of implementation of the same, nature of services that may be offered by the EOPs, cyber security requirements, pricing of services, grievance redressal mechanisms, etc. shall be notified through Circulars," it added.
The board of capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday approved amendment to its buyback regulations and has decided to gradually phase out share buyback through stock exchange route. Until then, a separate window will be created on the stock exchanges to conduct such repurchases.
Sebi has also accepted the recommendations of working group on improving governance standards at exchanges – new rules include increased accountability of directors, stricter investment policy and data sharing.
At a subsequent briefing, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said, “Changes will create a level playing field for all investors."
The capital markets regulator will also reduce time taken for registration of FPIs to facilitate ease of doing business.
