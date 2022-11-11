Sebi introduces regulatory framework, aims to facilitate online bond platforms

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on 11 November introduced a regulatory framework to facilitate providers of online bond platforms that are selling listed debt securities.
According to the new rules, no one can act as an online bond platform provider without obtaining registration certificate as a stock broker from Sebi, the regulator said in a notification.
People will have to comply with the conditions of registration and such other requirements specified by the regulator from time to time.
With this move, SEBI aims to enhance the confidence among investors, particularly non-institutional investors, as the platforms would be provided by Sebi-regulated intermediaries.
Sebi also added that those acting as an online bond platform provider without registration certificate prior to the date of this regulation coming into force can continue to do so for a period of three months.
BondsIndia.com's founder Ankit Gupta, termed the Sebi's move as a 'great initiative' in the bonds segment.
"The unregulated market does not have entry barriers and this leads to chaos and confusion among the investors about the credibility of the counter party they are dealing with. This and other regulations including the reduction of face value for private placement bonds, which Sebi has come out with in the recent months, will lead to an increased participation, diversification and will also see a lot of influx with new issuers coming in to tap bonds markets and raise money from individual investors," he added.
