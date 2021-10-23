Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited applications for a paid internship programme in financial content writing at its head office in Mumbai. The selected candidates will create content for the web-based Virtual Museum of Indian Securities Market that is being developed by Sebi.

This programme will give an opportunity to individuals for creating research based original content writing and enhance their knowledge of securities market, content writing skills, while working on hands-on project, the market watchdog said in a notice announcing the position.

Candidates will be required to research facts and information, create original and summarised writings from various committee reports, rules and regulations, policy developments, circulars, articles, news clippings, related to securities markets for the virtual museum. They will also have to visit various archives and libraries for material collection and extraction, preparing contents for interviews with eminent personalities associated with Indian securities market, as well as edit and support creation of written and multimedia content for the museum.

Indian citizens up to 30 years of ago, as on March 31, 2021, can apply for the internship programme. Candidates with post-graduation or equivalent degree in Economics, Business or Finance, or those with minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks at post-graduation level or equivalent CGPA will be eligible for the internship.

Interested applicants need to send the filled and signed application forms (available on Sebi's website) by October 30, 2021.

Sebi will shortlist applicants based on its eligibility criteria, documentary evidence submitted, skills available. Candidates might be asked to appear for preliminary interview in virtual mode before being shortlisted.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview, the dates for which will be informed subsequently. The final selection will happen on the basis of personal interview.

The internship will be for a year from the date of appointment. The interns will be posted at Sebi's head office in Mumbai. While the usual working hours will be same as the regulator's office hours, interns may be required to work beyond office hours or on weekend or public holidays, for which no extra stipend shall be paid. Interns will be entitled to 12 days of leave during their internship.

Sebi will pay the interns ₹45,000 per month, or ₹35,000 per month with accommodation, depending on availability.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.