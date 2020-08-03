Sebi issues disclosure standards for proxy advisory firms

"Timeline to receive comments from company may be defined by proxy advisors and all comments/clarifications received from the company, within timeline, shall be included as an addendum to the report. If the company has a different viewpoint on the recommendations stated in the report of the proxy advisors, then proxy advisors, after taking into account the said viewpoint, may either revise the recommendation in the addendum report or issue an addendum to the report with its remarks, as considered appropriate," said Sebi.