Rules on new fund for debt mkt aim to lift liquidity, confidence

“AMCs shall make a one-time contribution equivalent to 2 bps of the AUM of specified debt-oriented MF Schemes managed by them. Further, AMCs of new mutual funds shall also make a one-time contribution equivalent to 2 bps of their specified debt-oriented MF schemes, based on the AUM at the end of the financial year following the one in which the specified scheme(s) are launched." Sebi said in the circular.