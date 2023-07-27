Rules on new fund for debt mkt aim to lift liquidity, confidence

Rules on new fund for debt mkt aim to lift liquidity, confidence2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Debt MFs to invest 25 bps of their AUM in units of the new corp debt market fun
Debt MFs to invest 25 bps of their AUM in units of the new corp debt market fun
New Delhi: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India(Sebi) on Thursday issued a framework for the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF).
New Delhi: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India(Sebi) on Thursday issued a framework for the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF).
This comes after Sebi notified the rules for setting up such a fund in the form of an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which will support markets by buying debt securities during times of financial stress.
This comes after Sebi notified the rules for setting up such a fund in the form of an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which will support markets by buying debt securities during times of financial stress.
In the 12-page circular, Sebi said this fund will help in instilling confidence among the participants in the corporate bond market and generally enhance secondary market liquidity by creating a permanent institutional framework for activation in times of market stress.
In the 12-page circular, Sebi said this fund will help in instilling confidence among the participants in the corporate bond market and generally enhance secondary market liquidity by creating a permanent institutional framework for activation in times of market stress.
Separately, Sebi also issued another circular on investment of mutual funds and asset management companies (AMCs) in the said CDMDF. According to the circular, contributions from specified debt-oriented mutual fund schemes and AMCs including profits, if any, will be locked in till winding up of the fund.
Separately, Sebi also issued another circular on investment of mutual funds and asset management companies (AMCs) in the said CDMDF. According to the circular, contributions from specified debt-oriented mutual fund schemes and AMCs including profits, if any, will be locked in till winding up of the fund.
Such debt MFs will invest 25 basis points (bps) of their assets under management (AUM) in the units of CDMDF.
Such debt MFs will invest 25 basis points (bps) of their assets under management (AUM) in the units of CDMDF.
Further, such schemes will provide additional incremental contributions to CDMDF as the AUM increases, every six months. However, if AUM decreases, there would be no return or redemption from CDMDF.
Further, such schemes will provide additional incremental contributions to CDMDF as the AUM increases, every six months. However, if AUM decreases, there would be no return or redemption from CDMDF.
“AMCs shall make a one-time contribution equivalent to 2 bps of the AUM of specified debt-oriented MF Schemes managed by them. Further, AMCs of new mutual funds shall also make a one-time contribution equivalent to 2 bps of their specified debt-oriented MF schemes, based on the AUM at the end of the financial year following the one in which the specified scheme(s) are launched." Sebi said in the circular.
“AMCs shall make a one-time contribution equivalent to 2 bps of the AUM of specified debt-oriented MF Schemes managed by them. Further, AMCs of new mutual funds shall also make a one-time contribution equivalent to 2 bps of their specified debt-oriented MF schemes, based on the AUM at the end of the financial year following the one in which the specified scheme(s) are launched." Sebi said in the circular.
The markets regulator also added that access to the fund for selling securities during market dislocation will be open to specified mutual fund schemes in proportion to the contribution made to the CDMDF at a mutual fund level.
The markets regulator also added that access to the fund for selling securities during market dislocation will be open to specified mutual fund schemes in proportion to the contribution made to the CDMDF at a mutual fund level.
The CDMDF would be a close-ended scheme with an initial tenure of 15 years (extendable) from the date of its initial closing.
The CDMDF would be a close-ended scheme with an initial tenure of 15 years (extendable) from the date of its initial closing.