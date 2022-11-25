Sebi issues framework to address technical glitches on stock brokers' platforms

In terms of the reporting requirements, the market regulator said that Stock brokers shall inform about the technical glitch to the stock exchanges immediately but not later than 1 hour from the time of occurrence of the glitch. Additionally, the stock brokers will have to submit a Preliminary Incident Report to the Exchange within T+1 day of the incident (T being the date of the incident). The report shall include the date and time of the incident, the details of the incident, effect of the incident and the immediate action taken to rectify the problem, the regulator said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}