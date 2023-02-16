Sebi issues master circular on substantial acquisition of shares, takeovers
The regulator lists down a list of documents to be filed by an acquirer through manager to an open offer necessary for shareholders
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued master circular on substantial acquisition of shares, takeovers and said takeover regulations says that acquirer to make an open offer to the public shareholders in case there is substantial acquisition of shares or voting rights, directly or indirectly, or when there is change in control of a target company.
