Sebi issues master circular on substantial acquisition of shares, takeovers

Sebi’s takeover code has laid out a pricing formula for acquiring shares in an open offer - in the case of a direct and indirect acquisition. There are four pricing metrics - it has to be the higher of either (i) the volume weighted average price of a share over 52 weeks; (ii) the highest price paid by the acquirer in the 26 weeks before the announcement, (iii) the volume weighted average market price of the share in the 60 days preceding the announcement, or (iv) the highest negotiated price under the share purchase agreement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}