Sebi issues norms for stock exchange subsidiary to regulate investment advisors

According to the Sebi circular issued Thursday , the stock exchange needs to have an operational history of at least 15 years, a minimum net worth of at least 200 crores. It also must have infrastructure such as nation-wide terminals and investor service centers. Once authorized by Sebi, the exchange subsidiary is required to discharge several regulatory responsibilities. These include maintaining a database of RIAs, on-site and offsite supervision of RIAs, grievance redressal against IAs and administrative action against RIAs. The subsidiary also needs to monitor the activities of IAs by obtaining periodic reports and refer matters to Sebi for enforcement action.