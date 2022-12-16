Sebi issues performance benchmarking guidelines for portfolio managers4 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 08:58 PM IST
The new framework will be applicable from April 1, 2023.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday has come up with guidelines for portfolio managers pertaining to performance benchmarking. The market regulator has asked portfolio managers to adopt an additional layer of broadly defined investment ‘strategies’ while managing the clients' funds.