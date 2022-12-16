Sebi issues performance benchmarking guidelines for portfolio managers

“This is a great move by SEBI to create clear distinct categories of products and more transparency for clients by selecting appropriate benchmarks. This helps in reflecting the true performance of the strategy. For eg A multi asset or hybrid strategy that is compared to equity benchmarks might grossly outperform in bear market and underperform in a bull market, therefore misrepresenting the strategy performance. Having relevant benchmarks helps in fair evaluation of the strategy. A Hybrid fund managers true performance can be best observed by comparing it to a hybrid benchmark. SEBI evolving its reporting norms for PMS is a step in the right direction," said Siddharth Vora, Head of Investment Strategy and Fund Manager, PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher