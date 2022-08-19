Sebi joins Account Aggregator system; Here's how it will help investors2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 07:10 PM IST
- The move will allow customers to share information about their mutual fund and stock holdings with financial service providers.
In big news for stock market investors, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular that it joined the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Account Aggregator framework on Friday. The move will allow customers to share information about their mutual fund and stock holdings with financial service providers.