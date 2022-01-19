Sebi launches ‘Saa thi’ mobile app for investor education

Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday launched Saa ₹thi – a mobile app on investor education. The app will look to create awareness among the investors about the basic concepts of securities market, KYC (Know Your Customer) process, trading and settlement, mutual funds, recent market developments and investor grievances redressal mechanism, among others.

The app is available in Hindi and English. The Android and iOS versions of the app can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store respectively.

Launching the Sebi app, Tyagi said, “This mobile app is yet another initiative of Sebi with a view to empowering investors with knowledge about securities market. With the recent surge in individual investors entering the market, and more importantly a large proportion of trading being mobile phone-based, this App will be helpful in easily accessing the relevant information. I am sure that in coming times this App will be popular among the investors especially the young ones."

At a launch event held in Mumbai today, Tyagi also exhorted the need for continuous updating of app contents and making app available in regional languages going forward.

Sebi whole-time member S K Mohanty, executive directors and other officials of the regulatory body also attended the function.

Meanwhile, to augment its efforts to protect investors’ interests, promote transparency in markets and enhance awareness, trust and confidence among the investors, Sebi last year had published the “Investor Charter" for securities markets.

Since then, separate investor charters regarding investor-related activities of various intermediaries have been developed by Sebi in consultation with the respective entities. These separate investor charters have been developed for stock exchanges, depositories, Sebi-registered intermediaries and regulated entities including stockbrokers, depository participants, asset management companies, registrar and transfer agents, investment advisers, research analysts, merchant bankers, etc.

These charters are expected to help investors to improve their ease of investing in Indian securities market.

