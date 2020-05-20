Sebi lets MFs list schemes being wound up, move to help Franklin investors exit

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday tweaked its regulation, allowing mutual funds to list their schemes that are in the process of being wound up. The capital markets regulator has taken this step to help investors of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton that the asset management company (AMC) last month abruptly decided to shut.

Franklin Templeton had wound up its 6 debt schemes on 23 April with a total asset under management (AUM) of ₹25,856 crore. The schemes the marquee fund house is winding up are Low Duration Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Credit Risk Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Ultra Short Bond Fund and Income Opportunities Fund.

The fund house will not be allowed to buy or sell units during the process.

The units of the schemes that are in the process of being wound up can be listed on stock exchanges and the investors can exit through this mechanism. This process will be followed prospectively for all mutual funds which propose to wind up their schemes under Sebi regulations.

"As per MF (mutual fund) regulations, there are several steps envisaged with respect to winding up of Mutual Fund schemes before the scheme ceases to exist. During this process, such units can be listed and traded on a recognized stock exchange, which may provide an exit to investors," said Sebi in the circular.

Pursuant to listing, trading on stock exchange mechanism will not be mandatory for investors. The investors are free to opt for this channel as an exit or wait for the AMC to complete the entire portfolio monetisation/ liquidation and refund process, said the markets regulator.

The operational steps for settlement and trading of these units will be decided by the markets regulator and the exchange on which these units will be listed.

