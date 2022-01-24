Sebi looks to evolve ESG ratings framework

“Sebi has held two rounds of consultations with rating agencies and other stakeholders so far. The regulator is trying to standardize a framework on how companies are rated on ESG metrics. The discussion paper suggests a lot more disclosures and will insist on transparency on ESG metrics. The ESG inputs have become increasingly important for investors when they take up an equity stake in companies or provide them with loans," said a regulatory official aware of the matter and one of the two people cited above.