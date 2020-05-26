Sebi looks to curb MF redemption risks, explores more investors, lower threshold

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a series of steps to reduce redemption risks in mutual fund schemes, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter. One of the ways could be to ask asset management companies (AMCs) to have more investors in a scheme from at least 20 now and the other could be by reducing the investment threshold of an investor in a scheme, these sources said.

Existing Sebi norms for mutual funds require that a fund/scheme has at least 20 investors and that a single investor does not hold more than 25% of the fund's corpus. Typically, when institutional investors, who have higher amounts invested in a scheme, withdraw their money, it triggers a redemption stress.

“The market regulator is mulling whether the number of investors can be increased to 50 and the threshold of individual investment be reduced to 10-15%. AMCs would be given time to restructure the funds if in breach and funds which are unable to meet these new thresholds would need to be either wound up or merged with schemes of similar characteristics. However, these new thresholds and further course of action will be arrived at only after stakeholder consultation," said the second person.

The mutual fund industry has been battling high redemption pressures since the lockdown (to contain the spread of covid-19) was imposed. The situation worsened after Franklin Templeton India shut down its six debt schemes on 23 April. This has a ripple effect on other credit risk funds which typically invest at least 65% of its assets in lower rated papers.

“Regulations have ensured enough diversification of portfolio side and the norms are revisited periodically with changing market dynamics but there is still a reverse concentration risk present on liability side. Presently, the capital markets regulator is analysing the data to get a sense whether is there a substantial risk and whether the 20/25 rule needs to change," said the first of the two people quoted above.

Investors in credit risk funds redeemed units worth Rs19,238.98 crore in April. The Total AUM of India’s credit risk funds plunged 35% from Rs48,576 crore on 24 April to Rs31,357 crore on 15 May—a drop of Rs17,219 crore in just three weeks.

In certain cases, to curb concentration risk, the AMCs themselves put in place a threshold. For instance, in ICICI Credit Risk Fund a single investor cannot invest more than Rs50 crore.

According to Nilesh Shah, CEO, Kotak Mutual Fund the liability side has not posed to be an issue.

