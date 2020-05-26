Sebi looks to curb MF redemption risks, explores more investors, lower threshold

“The market regulator is mulling whether the number of investors can be increased to 50 and the threshold of individual investment be reduced to 10-15%. AMCs would be given time to restructure the funds if in breach and funds which are unable to meet these new thresholds would need to be either wound up or merged with schemes of similar characteristics. However, these new thresholds and further course of action will be arrived at only after stakeholder consultation," said the second person.