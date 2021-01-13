Sebi lowers fees for investment advisors

MUMBAI: In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reduced fees payable by individual and corporate investment advisors for grant of a license and renewal of a certificate to practice. The regulator also inserted a provision for taking membership of a self regulatory association into account, while granting a certificate.

Under the Sebi Investment Advisors Regulations, 2013, a fee of ₹5,000 was payable by individuals and firms and ₹25,000 by bodies corporate (such as Limited Liability Partnerships or LLPs) when applying for an investment advisor certificate. This has been brought down to ₹2,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

At the time of grant of certificate, a fee of ₹10,000 was payable by individuals and firms and ₹5 lakh by bodies corporate. This has been brought down to ₹3,000 and ₹15,000 respectively.

In case of renewal of certificate the fees have also been reduced from ₹10,000 and ₹5 lakh to ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 respectively for the two categories of RIAs.

"The fees are a recurring item for any entity in this business and given the impact of Covid-19, any easing of costs is welcome. It'll also persuade those on the margin to join the profession," said Vishal Dhawan, founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi RIA based in Mumbai.