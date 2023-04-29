Sebi likely to request additional time from court for Adani probe: Report

Sebi likely to request additional time from court for Adani probe: Report1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 11:01 AM IST
India’s capital markets regulator may ask the country’s top court to give it more time to finish its investigation into short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, the Business Standard reported, citing people it didn’t name.
