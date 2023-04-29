Home / News / India /  Sebi likely to request additional time from court for Adani probe: Report
Sebi likely to request additional time from court for Adani probe: Report

1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 11:01 AM IST Bloomberg
SEBI headquarters in Mumbai, on Feb 18, 20087. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINTPremium
SEBI headquarters in Mumbai, on Feb 18, 20087. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT

India’s capital markets regulator may ask the country’s top court to give it more time to finish its investigation into short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, the Business Standard reported, citing people it didn’t name.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India was to file a status report to the Supreme Court May 2, according to the report. The regulator didn’t reply to a request for comment, it said.

New York-based Hindenburg in January accused the Indian conglomerate Adani Group of using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices, even as debt piled up. The group has repeatedly denied allegations.

 

