Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Sebi likely to request additional time from court for Adani probe: Report

Sebi likely to request additional time from court for Adani probe: Report

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Bloomberg
SEBI headquarters in Mumbai, on Feb 18, 20087. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT

India’s capital markets regulator may ask the country’s top court to give it more time to finish its investigation into short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, the Business Standard reported, citing people it didn’t name.

India’s capital markets regulator may ask the country’s top court to give it more time to finish its investigation into short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, the Business Standard reported, citing people it didn’t name.

India’s capital markets regulator may ask the country’s top court to give it more time to finish its investigation into short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, the Business Standard reported, citing people it didn’t name.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India was to file a status report to the Supreme Court May 2, according to the report. The regulator didn’t reply to a request for comment, it said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India was to file a status report to the Supreme Court May 2, according to the report. The regulator didn’t reply to a request for comment, it said.

New York-based Hindenburg in January accused the Indian conglomerate Adani Group of using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices, even as debt piled up. The group has repeatedly denied allegations.

New York-based Hindenburg in January accused the Indian conglomerate Adani Group of using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices, even as debt piled up. The group has repeatedly denied allegations.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.