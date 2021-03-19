Sebi may relax valuation norms for AT1 bonds

“It is felt that in the Indian market context at present, 100-year bond valuation method may cause to show too much risk on the books of accounts of mutual funds, which is not desirable. This may unnecessarily create a sudden redemption pressure for mutual funds since their books will get over-exposed to interest rate change risks. If the interest rates go up over such a long period of 100 years, the prices of the bonds will collapse, which will hurt the balance sheet of the bondholders. And no large bondholder would want to sell such long-term debt papers because they will be forced to sell the bonds at a steep discount in the market," said the first person.

