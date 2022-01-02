Sebi  moves  Supreme Court  against  ruling by appellate tribunal

The matter pertains to a SAT order passed on 16 December where it had questioned Sebi on a 12-year delay in starting the quasi-judicial process and sending a show-cause notice to Yatin Pandya, who is alleged to have manipulated the stock price for Sterling International Enterprises Ltd to evade long-term capital gains tax. Pandya and 29 other entities allegedly traded among themselves to create a false and misleading impression of genuine trading in scrips of Sterling, Sebi said in its order passed in September. The trading dates back to 2008-09.

