Sebi notifies framework for transactions in defaulting debt

Due to covid-19 related economic stress many issuers are likely to default on their debt securities. To enable bond holders to find a market for these defaulting debt the market regulator on Tuesday notified an operational framework for debt that is unable to pay its obligations on maturity date. This operational framework is likely to give rise to a distressed fund market in India for bonds.

It comes after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) received representations from market participants and investors to allow transactions in debt securities where redemption amount has not been paid on maturity/redemption date.

As per the current practices, the exchanges suspend trading/reporting of trades on debt securities before the redemption or maturity date. Depositories impose restriction on off-market transfers that restricts transfers on and after the redemption date. So in case of default the bond holder such as mutual fund faces restrictions in selling these bonds.

Sebi in the operational framework decided to do away with these restrictions but with certain checks.

“Within 2 working days from the date of intimation from issuer or debenture trustee(s) that issuer has defaulted on its payment obligations, the depositories in co-ordination with stock exchanges shall update the ISIN (code for stocks and debt securities) master file and lift restrictions on transactions in such debt securities," said Sebi in the circular.

In the aftermath of Covid-19 the market regulator has been introducing relief measures for market participants.

“The operational framework to allow transactions in debt securities that have defaulted maturity linked payments can aid mutual funds defaulted due to distressed funds," said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal and Associates.

“The retrenchment of the existing practice of suspension of trading on debt securities before the maturity date could enable a de-stressed market in the future. The move comes aligned with the previous directive of checking if a default has occurred solely on the ground of the lockdown. The recent step eliminates the previous hurdles along with laying down a systematic procedure pertaining to default securities," she added.

Mint had reported on 7 June that due to covid-19 impact, bankruptcy code on hold the mutual funds recovery prospects on defaulting debt has turned bleak. Mutual funds have sidepocketed troubled assets to the tune of Rs4,000 crore and are increasingly finding it difficult to recover monies from these accounts in the post lockdown period.

Sidepockets or a segregated portfolio ensures money invested in a mutual fund debt scheme that is linked to stressed assets gets locked until the fund recovers the cash from the company.

The circular, will come into effect from 1 July will ensure that default securities are flagged off and mandatorily disclose about default in payment of redemption amount.

