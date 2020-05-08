MUMBAI: An assistant general manager working with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has tested positive for covid-19, prompting the markets regulator to shut its headquarters for three days, according to two people familiar with the developments.

The regulator also asked its employees to not attend office and continue to work from home. Sebi has asked all officials who came in contact with the assistant general manager to report to the human resource offices and go for 14-day quarantine, the two people added.

"Since lockdown has been announced, Sebi has been taking all precautionary measures including those announced by central and state governments," a Sebi official said, declining to be named.

After one if its officers tested positive on Thursday evening, Sebi has taken all required action as per the protocol, including sanitisation of its office buildings in Bandra Kulra Complex. Sebi continues to function uninterruptedly, the official added.

The markets have been a declared essential services since the lockdown was announced in March. The regulator had continued to work to ensure that surveillance actions and regulatory relaxations continue for market participants.

Ajay Tyagi, chairman of Sebi, has ensured that the markets continue to tick like clockwork. During the initial days of the lockdown, Sebi had picked out staff essential for work continuity, communicated to others to work from home and set up a secure network for information protection and remote access systems.

"So even now when the offices are shut, the work from home systems are strong enough to continue the regulatory and monitoring mechanism. The integrated surveillance report can be monitored remotely," said the second person, who also did not want to be named.

