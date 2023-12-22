News
Sebi pitches instant equity settlements
Summary
- Market participants said retail investors making delivery-based trades stand to benefit if the proposal in the regulator’s consultation paper makes it to the final stage, since they will receive proceeds instantaneously.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India took a step a closer to instant settlements in share trading on Friday, with the stock market regulator proposing it as an option in addition to the existing Transaction+1 (T+1) settlement cycle.
