Sebi pitches instant equity settlements

One of the key concerns expressed by the industry against the proposal was that having two settlement systems could fragment market volume and lead to a situation where the same scrip is trading at two different prices (one in T+1 settlement segment, the other in instantaneous settlement segment). Sebi has tried to allay these fears: On fragmenting volumes, Sebi said there will be many investors who will be registered both on the instant settlement platform and T+1 platforms. It added that arbitrage traders would be able to bridge such a gap. On the price divergence front, Sebi has proposed setting up price bands which would ensure that a scrip is trading at similar levels on both platforms.

